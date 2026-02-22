Kai Havertz Injury: Out again
Havertz (strain) is out for Sunday's match against Tottenham
Havertz is not with the club Sunday despite a potential return, remaining out another match. However, with a return on the horizon, he shouldn't miss too much more time, taking the field again in a week to face Chelsea, hopefully an option then.
