Kai Havertz headshot

Kai Havertz Injury: Out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Havertz (strain) is out for Sunday's match against Tottenham

Havertz is not with the club Sunday despite a potential return, remaining out another match. However, with a return on the horizon, he shouldn't miss too much more time, taking the field again in a week to face Chelsea, hopefully an option then.

Kai Havertz
Arsenal
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kai Havertz
