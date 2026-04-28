Kai Havertz headshot

Kai Havertz Injury: Out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Havertz (knee) has been ruled out by coach Mikel Arteta for Wednesday's Champions League semifinals clash against Atletico Madrid, James Olley of ESPN reports.

Havertz will miss at least one game with the issue he picked up in the last EPL meeting with Newcastle. Therefore, Viktor Gyokeres should be the top option to lead the front line in the crucial European match. The German will continue to work on his recovery, hoping to have a few final chances to produce in the 2025/26 season. He had notched two goals and two assists over his latest six club appearances.

Kai Havertz
Arsenal
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