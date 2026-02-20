Kai Havertz Injury: Potential option Sunday

Havertz (strain) is a late call for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Well, we have to wait until tomorrow. But there is a big possibility that they are available for the game."

Havertz was eyeing a return for the North London Derby, and that could come to fruition, with the attacker set to be tested further. He will be met by a late fitness test ahead of the contest, likely deciding if he can play or not. Withthe reoccuring injuries and three games out, he will likely not start, more than likely an option from the bench if fit.