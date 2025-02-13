Kai Havertz Injury: Set for surgery, out for season

Havertz will undergo surgery on his hamstring and is out for the remainder of the season, according to his club.

Havertz made it official Thursday, as the attacker is set for surgery on his hamstring, leaving him sidelined for the remainder of the season. It's a massive blow for Arsenal, as they are now without Havertz and Gabriel Jesus the rest of the way, while Bukayo Saka (hamstring) and Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) are still on the mend. This injury likely means extended run for Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling with the Gunners running out of options in the attack.