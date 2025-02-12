Kai Havertz Injury: Set to miss rest of season

Havertz is set to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a torn hamstring during the team's training camp in Dubai, reports The Athletic.

Havertz sustained an injury during training in Dubai earlier this week and could miss the rest of the season if surgery is required. With Bukayo Saka likely sidelined until March, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri, and Raheem Sterling are expected to be the main options to replace the German in upcoming fixtures.