Kai Havertz Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Havertz underwent successful surgery on his hamstring and will begin rehab in the coming months.

Havertz will miss the rest of the season and the hope is that he can get back on the pitch sometime over the summer. Hamstring surgeries are tricky to return from because you're never completely out of the woods. Fortunately, he'll have most of the summer to get back his form and fitness. Unfortunately for Arsenal, they're missing a lot of bodies in their attack the rest of the way.