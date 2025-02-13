Kai Havertz Injury: Undergoes surgery, out for season

Havertz underwent surgery on his hamstring and is out for the remainder of the season, according to his club.

Havertz made it official Thursday, as the attacker underwent the knife to receive surgery, leaving him sidelined for the remainder of the season. As previously stated, this is a massive blow for a club still in the title fight, as they are now without their starting forward, while Bukayo Saka (hamstring) and Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring) are still out as well. He will be expected to rejoin the team sometime during preseason training for the next season, with Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling likely to fill his spot while out.