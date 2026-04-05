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Kai Havertz News: Assist during loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Havertz recorded one assist on one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Southampton.

Havertz started Saturday and would see one of the few bright spots for Arsenal in the loss, recording an assist on Viktor Gyokeres' goal in the 68th minute. This is his second goal contribution in four appearances, as Havertz bagged a goal in UCL play against Leverkusen. He continues to see a rotational role recently, with three starts in their past six appearances.

Kai Havertz
Arsenal
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