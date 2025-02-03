Fantasy Soccer
Kai Havertz headshot

Kai Havertz News: Bags two goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Havertz scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Manchester City.

Havertz started off the game with an early assist Sunday, finding Martin Odegaard in the second minute. He would also score after throwing away multiple chances to find the back of the net, beating Stefan Ortega in the 76th minute. This was his fourth goal contribution in his past four appearances, with 17 goals through 29 UCL and league appearances this season.

Kai Havertz
Arsenal
