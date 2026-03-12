Kai Havertz News: Converts penalty
Havertz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.
Havertz's late goal from the penalty spot pulled Arsenal level Wednesday in their 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen. The attacker is in the midst of rebuilding his fitness levels after returning from a long-term knee injury. In four appearances (one start) since returning from a minor strain, Havertz is averaging 30.75 minutes per appearance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kai Havertz See More
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW298 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2812 days ago
-
Game Previews
Brentford vs Arsenal Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2629 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 26 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider31 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2631 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kai Havertz See More