Kai Havertz News: Converts penalty

Havertz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Havertz's late goal from the penalty spot pulled Arsenal level Wednesday in their 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen. The attacker is in the midst of rebuilding his fitness levels after returning from a long-term knee injury. In four appearances (one start) since returning from a minor strain, Havertz is averaging 30.75 minutes per appearance.