Kai Havertz headshot

Kai Havertz News: Gets winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Havertz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 1-0 win against Burnley. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Havertz has been a polarizing figure at Arsenal but he once again got a key goal for the Gunners as they are one win away from a league title. Havertz should have a role against Crystal Palace in the final match, a squad which has allowed 49 goals in 37 matches.

Kai Havertz
Arsenal
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