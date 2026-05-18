Kai Havertz News: Gets winning goal
Havertz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 1-0 win against Burnley. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.
Havertz has been a polarizing figure at Arsenal but he once again got a key goal for the Gunners as they are one win away from a league title. Havertz should have a role against Crystal Palace in the final match, a squad which has allowed 49 goals in 37 matches.
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