Kai Havertz News: Gets winning goal

Havertz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Monday's 1-0 win against Burnley. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Havertz has been a polarizing figure at Arsenal but he once again got a key goal for the Gunners as they are one win away from a league title. Havertz should have a role against Crystal Palace in the final match, a squad which has allowed 49 goals in 37 matches.