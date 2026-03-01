Kai Havertz headshot

Kai Havertz News: Given nod for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Havertz (strain) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Chelsea.

Havertz has returned Sunday but in a limited role, with the attacker finding a spot on the bench. His addition will give them some more options in the midfield as they head into the finals months of the season, only playing three games so far this campaign due to his brutal run of injuries, although he has started in two of those three appearances.

