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Kai Havertz News: Leading German frontline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Havertz is set to start at forward for Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Havertz is heading to the World Cup and is set for a major role with Germany, as he is likely to start most games at forward for the club. After starting the season injured and not playing much, he would pick up the pace, notching six goals and four assists in 18 appearances (nine starts) between UCL and league play. That said, he will see plenty of chances for goal contributions, not only as a forward who can find the back of the net but also as a provider of great hold-up play for assists. He will also see some corner and penalty duties if the right situations arise, giving him even more added value. He could find himself as one of the more productive forwards in the group stage, based on the other three teams Germany will face, although he could be held back a bit by rotation if they find themselves in a comfortable spot through two games.

Kai Havertz
Arsenal
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