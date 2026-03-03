Kai Havertz News: Looking to ramp up minutes

Havertz is looking to earn more minutes in Wednesday's match against Brighton after 14 minutes from the bench last outing, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "He's done a part of the session, so we will have to wait and see whether he's available and in what condition."

Havertz is still building up fitness after returning from an injury and will continue the trend upwards, with the attacker looking for a boost in time Wednesday. He would only feature for 14 minutes from the bench last outing, so he will likely hope ot start or see the field at halftime. However, with injuries always an issue for the German, they may be cautious for a few more games and keep him out of the starting XI.