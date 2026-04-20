Kai Havertz News: Nets fortunate goal
Havertz scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Manchester City.
Havertz would see a stroke of luck Sunday, as the attacker would end up capitalizing on a mistake by the City goalie to earn the Gunners' lone goal of the match. However, he would nearly earn another goal late in the match, squandering a free header that would've given his club the draw they needed. This does mark his first goal of the season, now up to two goal contributions.
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