Kai Havertz News: Nets fortunate goal

Havertz scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Manchester City.

Havertz would see a stroke of luck Sunday, as the attacker would end up capitalizing on a mistake by the City goalie to earn the Gunners' lone goal of the match. However, he would nearly earn another goal late in the match, squandering a free header that would've given his club the draw they needed. This does mark his first goal of the season, now up to two goal contributions.