Kai Havertz News: On bench Tuesday

Havertz (knee) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Atletico Madrid.

Havertz has been selected for the team sheet Tuesday but is not going to play until later in the match, as he is only on the bench. The good news is this gives them another option at forward and a better option to hold the ball if they find themselves with the lead. He will likely feature later in the match one way or another, coming on in the place of Viktor Guyokeres.