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Kai Havertz News: Provides assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Havertz assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace.

Havertz came off the bench at halftime in Sunday's season finale win over Palace and made an immediate impact, setting up Noni Madueke's second-half goal by heading a deep corner back across the face of goal for a clean volley finish, marking Arsenal's record-breaking 19th goal from a corner this season. He wraps up the Premier League campaign with two goals and three assists across 12 appearances (seven starts), operating in a reduced role compared to past seasons as Viktor Gyokeres' arrival pushed him down the attacking depth chart while injuries dating back to preseason significantly slowed his momentum. Havertz will now look to make a final contribution in Saturday's Champions League final before linking up with the German squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Kai Havertz
Arsenal
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