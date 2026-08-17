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Kai Havertz News: Scores in Community Shield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 7:56pm

Havertz started and doubled Arsenal's lead over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, with The Athletic reporting that he headed home after Christos Tzolis played the ball across goal.

Havertz has already found the net twice over five offseason games since returning from international duty, and his current momentum is encouraging for an Arsenal side that could use him as a striker in the rotation with Viktor Gyokeres in the early stages of the 2026/27 campaign. Also capable of operating in midfield, the German will look to take advantage of his opportunities to rack up offensive numbers throughout the season. Prior to the preseason, he had notched three goals over four starts for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

Kai Havertz
Arsenal
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