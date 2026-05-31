Kai Havertz News: Scores opener

Havertz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 (5-4) penalty shootout defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Havertz gave Arsenal a dream start in Saturday's 1-1 draw with PSG in the Champions League final in Budapest, finishing emphatically over Safonov in the sixth minute after Marquinhos' attempted clearance off Leandro Trossard sent him clean through on goal. The German forward saw little of the ball thereafter as Arsenal spent much of the match defending deep, while Willian Pacho largely succeeded in limiting his influence and preventing him from finding additional scoring opportunities. Havertz ends the 2025-26 Champions League campaign with four goals and one assist across six appearances, including two starts. Despite the heartbreak of the penalty-shootout defeat, Arsenal's season will still be remembered as a historic one following their run to the final. Looking ahead, Havertz is expected to lead the line for Germany national football team at the 2026 World Cup, where he figures to be one of the first names on the team sheet in attack.