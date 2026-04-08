Kai Havertz News: Scores win

Havertz scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 1-0 win versus Sporting CP.

Havertz netted once during Tuesday's win, the only goal in the away leg of the Champions League tie. The attacker made the most of his only shot and came away with the crucial goal to open the knockout stage. Havertz will likely need to be efficient in limited chances to continue scoring in the Champions League.