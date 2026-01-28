Havertz made his return in Wednesday's victory against Kairat in the Champions League and delivered two goal contributions, as he assisted Viktor Gyokeres' opener before scoring himself in the 15th minute to restore the Gunners' lead after the equalizer. Havertz is back fit but was only planned to play one half, as he is still building his competitive fitness. The German is expected to play a significant role in the second half of the campaign thanks to his versatility, with coach Mikel Arteta stating that he could use him in every position.