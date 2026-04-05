Kai Trewin News: Remains key starter in defense

Trewin registered six clearancesand two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus St. Louis City SC.

Trewin has proven to be a huge signing for NYCFC, already making a difference on the defensive end of the pitch. He's recorded a total of 14 clearances with 11 interceptions and three blocks in six appearances, making five starts in that span. Trewin will remain a starter over Strahinha Tanasijevic and play alongside Thiago Martins for the time being.