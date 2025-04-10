Kai Wagner Injury: Improving but remains questionable

Wagner (abdomen) is "doing good" but remains questionable to play Saturday against New York City FC, manager Bradley Carnell told media Thursday.

Wagner has missed the Union's last two matches, and while he seems to be trending in the right direction, it's unclear if he'll be able to return during the weekend. If he's out, expect Nathan Harriel to slide to the left side of the defense, with Francis Westfield operating on the other flank.