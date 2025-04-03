Kai Wagner Injury: Not expected to play Saturday

Wagner (abdomen) is not expected to be available against Orlando City on Saturday, according to Jonathan Tannenwald of The Philadelphia Inquirer. "He's doing okay. Every day he's a couple percent more. He's still questionable. We'll know in the next 24 hours if he's available for Saturday," manager Bradley Carnell told media.

Wagner has been training on the side this week, and even though Carnell didn't say too much about Wagner's status, all signs point to him being unavailable. No timetable for his return has been provided.