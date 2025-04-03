Kai Wagner Injury: Trains to the side
Wagner (abdomen) was working to the side Thursday, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.
Wagner is seeing improvements this week, as the defender was able to train some with staff to the side Thursday. This will still leave him questionable to face Orlando on Saturday, appearing to likely still need another match. He is a regular starter when fit and will hope he return is right around the corner.
