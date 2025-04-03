Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kai Wagner headshot

Kai Wagner Injury: Trains to the side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Wagner (abdomen) was working to the side Thursday, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.

Wagner is seeing improvements this week, as the defender was able to train some with staff to the side Thursday. This will still leave him questionable to face Orlando on Saturday, appearing to likely still need another match. He is a regular starter when fit and will hope he return is right around the corner.

Kai Wagner
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now