Kai Wagner News: Assists from cross

Wagner fired a cross into the six-yard box Saturday to setup the goal that would level the fixture before Philadelphia would push-on to earn a 4-2 victory over Orlando City SC. His nine crosses (seven accurate) and six corners represented team-high marks for the match. Wagner is a key element of Philadelphia's build-up play, consistently delivering service to the attackers from his left full-back position. During the 2024 MLS season, Wagner registered a career-high 10 assists over 34 appearances (32 starts).