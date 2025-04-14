Kai Wagner News: Beast at left back

Wagner recorded 17 crosses (eight accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to New York City FC.

Wagner made his return to the pitch Saturday, having missed the last two matches with an abdomen injury. He picked up from where he left off, sending 17 crosses while going the entire 90 minutes. Wagner has been one of the top left backs in MLS, already averaging 12.3 crosses and three tackles per game, including an 85 percent tackle accuracy.