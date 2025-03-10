Kai Wagner News: Busy game in victory

Wagner recorded one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus New England Revolution.

Wagner did not register a goal contribution against New England Revolution on Saturday but was active in other areas, contributing to eight crosses, bringing his total to 33 crosses in three games. He was also solid defensively, registering four tackles, one interception, and two clearances, which brings his total to 12 tackles, eight interceptions, and eight clearances, well above last season's averages through the first three games of the season. He will look to contribute again on Sunday against Nashville.