Kai Wagner News: Cross for assist

Wagner assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 15 crosses (four accurate) and 11 corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Colorado Rapids.

One of Wagner's four accurate crosses found Tai Baribo, who kickstarted the Union comeback that led to their latest win. For 2025, the assist marks Wagner's eighth. Once again, Wagner had a solid month, with his July including two assists on 33 corners and 22 accurate crosses.