Kai Wagner News: Delivers assist on Wednesday

Wagner provided an assist, had one off-target shot, created three chances, sent in 11 crosses (three accurate) and made four tackles (three won), two clearances, three interceptions and one block during Wednesday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Wagner had another impressive display on the attacking end, creating for teammates from both open play and set pieces. The assist for Olwethu Makhanya to score the game-winning goal in the 50th minute was the seventh of the year for the left-back, who was also brilliant on the less glamourous side of the ball. With three or more tackles in eight of his last nine starts, Wagner has been a huge two-way fantasy asset and is currently on pace to set new career highs for all defensive categories.