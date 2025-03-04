Kai Wagner News: Gets assist in win
Wagner assisted once to go with 16 crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 4-1 win over FC Cincinnati.
Wagner was able to get his second assist in two matches as he helped topple FC Cincinnati 4-1 Saturday. He attempted a game high 16 crosses, and he leads the league in crosses with 25, eight more than second place. Watch for another envolved performance as he faces New England away next.
