Wagner now has seven or more crosses in his last three appearances as he continues to run as Philadelphia's main set-piece taker. While that has not resulted in many assists (zero in his previous seven appearances), Wagner continues to create chances for his teammates. On Saturday it paid off with a brilliant assist for Wagner on Tai Baribo's 16th minute strike. The defender also finished the day with 10 clearances and two corners. If Philadelphia can get contributions like this from Wagner, they could be in for a deep MLS playoff run.