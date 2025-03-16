Kai Wagner News: Tallies 11 crosses in defeat

Wagner generated 11 crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Nashville. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Wagner played the entire match as a left-back and produced on both ends of the field, adding a season-high seven clearances to his fourth consecutive game with at least eight crosses. The defender has assisted twice while averaging 39 passes and 11 crosses (2.3 accurate) per contest over the initial stage of the campaign. He should remain valuable in the future given his consistent activity and significant role in set pieces.