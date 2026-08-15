Kaick Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Kaick is not eligible for Sunday's visit to Austin due to non-injury reasons, per the MLS player availability report.

Kaick's absence will leave his team without a regular holding midfield starter, while his role could be filled by Christian Cappis and Ramiro in upcoming games. Additionally, Clay Holstad could push for increased involvement until Kaick is back. However, the nature and extent of the issue remain unclear outside of the fact that he's not dealing with an injury.