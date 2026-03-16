Kaick News: All-around effort Saturday

Kaick recorded one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus San Diego FC.

Kaick was deployed in a slightly more offensive role than usual as part of a two-man attacking midfield, but that didn't prevent him from producing close to his average of 30.5 accurate passes per game. He also won five of eight ground duels and two of three tackles throughout the draw. While he could gain some attacking upside if he stays put in an advanced position, he'll be in contention for starts with Logan Farrington and Patrickson Delgado.