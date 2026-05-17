Kaick News: Assists in win

Kaick assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Kaick paired a strong defensive effort with success in individual battles, capping it off with a through ball that set up Sam Sarver's winner in stoppage time of this game. Fresh off signing a deal that keeps him with Dallas through 2028/29, the central man notched his first assist and second direct contribution in the current campaign. He has now scored or assisted in two of his last three matches, complementing his steady defensive work that defines his role as a holding midfielder.