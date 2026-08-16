Kaick News: Makes bench Sunday

Kaick (not injury related) is available as a substitute in Sunday's match against Austin.

Kaick was originally listed as a confirmed absence despite being healthy. While he's ultimately part of the match squad, his playing time will be limited if he plays, with both Ramiro and Christian Cappis featuring from kickoff. The 20-year-old has been a key piece of Dallas' midfield in recent action and will likely claim a significant role at some point in upcoming weeks.