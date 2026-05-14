Kaick News: Signs contract extension

Kaick was signed to a contract extension with Dallas through the 2028/29 season, with options for the 2029/30 and 2030/31 campaigns, the team announced Thursday.

Kaick has been a consistent midfield asset in the last couple of seasons, and the club has now strengthened its confidence on him with the extended deal. The 20-year-old will look to reach his full potential after scoring three goals over 42 MLS matches played, but he'll likely remain more reliable for defensive tasks as he looks to improve on his averages of 3.2 balls recovered and 1.1 tackles per game in the 2026 season.