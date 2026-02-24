Kail Boudache News: Scores off bench

Boudache scored one goal on two shots, won two tackles and had an interception in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Lorient.

Boudache came off the bench in the 46th minute Sunday, but he was still one of the more productive players in a high scoring affair. It was his first goal of the season in six appearances, all coming as a late sub. His two tackles won brought his total for the year to four. While playing time may not always be consistent, Boudache will most likely be coming off the bench on Sunday versus Paris FC.