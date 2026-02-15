Kail Boudache headshot

Kail Boudache News: Two shots made

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Boudache had two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Lyon.

Boudache was able to get 84 minutes of playing time after coming on for the injured Elye Wahi, making two shots with two crosses. He is making his Ligue 1 debut this season, appearing three times off the bench, recording six shots, once chance created and three tackles made.

