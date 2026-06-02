Kaishu Sano News: Another decent option in midfield

Sano has been named in Japan's World Cup squad and is expected to compete for a starting role in the midfield throughout the competition under coach Hajime Moriyasu.

Sano made 48 appearances for Mainz across all competitions this season, contributing two goals and five assists while providing the defensive solidity and pressing intensity that has made him one of the most consistent Japanese midfielders in European football over the past two seasons. Sano's energy, ball-winning ability and intelligent positioning give Japan a compact and difficult-to-play-through midfield presence that complements the more creative players around him, and his Bundesliga experience gives him the credentials to perform under pressure at international level. Sano heads into the World Cup as an important midfield option for manager Moriyasu and a player who could play a key role in Japan's efforts to progress beyond the group stage.