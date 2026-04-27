Kaishu Sano News: Earns assist

Sano assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Sano earned an assist early Saturday as his club took an early lead, with the midfielder finding Dominik Kohr in the 15th minute for the opening goal. This is only a third goal contribution all season, coming as his second assist. This comes despite having yet to miss a match all season, starting in all 31 appearances.