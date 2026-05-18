Kaishu Sano News: Records one shot

Sano registered one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over FC Heidenheim.

Sano ends his season on a three-match streak without a goal contribution, not seeing his best efforts Saturday with only one shot and a chance created. That said, it wasn't the most productive second season in Mainz for the midfielder, although better than his first with the club, notching one goal and two assists in 34 appearances.