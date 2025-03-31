Kaishu Sano News: Single chance created

Sano registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Borussia Dortmund.

Sano created a single chance and took a single shot during a loss to Dortmund. The defensive midfielder is, for the most part, a limited attacking option, but against weaker opponents he has the ability to get forward. Sano should continue to see chances, though he will only have upside against weaker opponents.