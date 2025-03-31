Fantasy Soccer
Kaishu Sano headshot

Kaishu Sano News: Single chance created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Sano registered one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Borussia Dortmund.

Sano created a single chance and took a single shot during a loss to Dortmund. The defensive midfielder is, for the most part, a limited attacking option, but against weaker opponents he has the ability to get forward. Sano should continue to see chances, though he will only have upside against weaker opponents.

Kaishu Sano
FSV Mainz 05
