Kaishu Sano News: Two chances created

Sano registered one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sano created a pair of chances Sunday, but just couldn't put himself on the scoresheet during the clash. The midfielder has been excellent, though he hasn't quite lived up to his brilliance from last season. He has good upside on both sides of the ball, especially in matches where he has time to look for forward passes.