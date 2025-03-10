Kalani Kossa-Rienzi News: First MLS goal
Kossa-Rienzi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 5-2 victory against Los Angeles Football Club.
Kossa-Rienzi streamed down the right flank in the first half Saturday, beating his defender inside to open the scoring for Seattle and score his first career MLS goal in a 5-2 victory over LAFC. The energetic wide-midfielder also contributed a team-high six tackles (five won) and one block to the team's defensive effort. With Pedro de la Vega having left the field, once again, due to injury, Kossa-Rienzi will hope this performance puts him on the manager's radar to fill the void left in the Seattle squad.
