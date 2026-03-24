Kalani Kossa-Rienzi News: Five crosses in 0-0 draw

Kossa-Rienzi generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Minnesota United.

Kossa-Rienzi attempted five crosses while also taking two shots as Seattle drew 0-0 with Minnesota United. This was the defender's first start of the season as he also created his first chance of the year. He was also important to the clean sheet as he won three of his four tackles and made four clearances.