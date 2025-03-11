Kalani Kossa-Rienzi News: Signs first team contract

Kossa-Rienzi has signed a first team contract with Seattle Sounders for the remainder of the 2025 season, with club options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced. "We are happy to add a player of Kalani's quality to our team. He's another great example of a player that came to the club with the humility and character to accept the professional pathway within our structure. His eagerness to work with our talented staff, coupled with his on-field accomplishments, have earned him this First Team contract," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel.

Kossa-Rienzi has made six appearances for Sounders FC and scored two goals, including the opener in Saturday's 5-2 win over LAFC. He played 25 matches for Tacoma in 2024, started both MLSNP playoff games, and recorded three assists with an 85 percent pass completion rate. This first-team contract follows multiple short-term agreements, showing the club's confidence in him and their hope that he will make a strong impact this season.