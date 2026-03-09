Kalani Kossa-Rienzi News: Skillful finish in victory

Kossa-Rienzi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Kossa-Rienzi powered his lone shot attempt of the match by the keeper to help Seattle ease past St. Louis City in a 1-0 road victory. The wide-midfielder was forced into action following a first half injury to central defender Yeimar Gomez that necessitated a change in shape for Seattle. Kossa-Rienzi scored three times and assisted twice over 23 appearances (15 starts) in 2025.