Kalidou Koulibaly headshot

Kalidou Koulibaly Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Koulibaly (quadriceps) has been involved in Senegal's practice work since Wednesday after dealing with physical discomfort, Marcel Dupuy of Match Afrique reports.

Koulibaly should have enough time to regain match fitness if he avoids any setback prior to his team's World Cup opener against France on June 16. The center-back is a big presence in the Senegalese defense, having made 103 appearances for the senior national team and standing out as one of the squad's leaders. His potential inclusion alongside Moussa Niakhate would limit Mamadou Sarr to a substitute role.

Kalidou Koulibaly
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